Human Rights Conference calls for structural reforms to address deep-rooted crisis

The Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) held its 11th annual Human Rights Conference on Saturday under the theme "Restore Human Rights, Rebuild the Society."

It emphasized the critical need for justice, accountability, and comprehensive social reform in Bangladesh.

The event took place at the Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium within the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Dhaka.

Speakers addressed multiple aspects of the nation's persistent human rights challenges, with particular focus on the events that unfolded during July-August 2024.

Core arguments included the politically driven misuse of law enforcement agencies, the absence of judicial independence, widening economic disparities, and a prevailing atmosphere of political retribution.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul argued that establishing separate commissions cannot address the current human rights situation since it represents a fundamental structural issue.

He stressed the necessity of reforming the state's three fundamental branches-- the executive, legislative, and judicial systems.

According to Dr Asif Nazrul, the judicial system faces deliberate neglect to benefit influential political factions who profit from procedural delays and complexities.

He said: "A fascist regime took hold in Bangladesh beginning in 2013, and we witnessed its sustained rule result in over a thousand students and citizens being killed, disappeared, or murdered.”

He added: “Those who previously endorsed this fascist system now attempt to educate the public about democracy."

Huma Khan, serving as senior human rights adviser at the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in Bangladesh, in reference to the July uprising, said: "We are organizing numerous events to commemorate last year's July movement.”

She emphasized how both law enforcement and judicial systems operated in politicized and partisan manners, exacerbating the crisis.

"Economic inequality formed the foundation of the uprising," she said.

Saifuddin Ahmed, associate professor and proctor at Dhaka University, argued that the July movement demonstrated how years of human rights education and advocacy successfully cultivated authentic aspirations for change among young people.

"Human rights awareness and the sustained work of various organizations established the groundwork for the July 2024 movement, creating a transformative outlook among the younger generation," he explained.

Conference speakers also condemned Bangladesh's prevailing political atmosphere, characterizing it as dominated by vengeance and suppression.

They highlighted how legislation such as the Digital Security Act and counter-terrorism laws frequently face misuse to suppress dissenting voices.

Key guests of the event included Professor Dr Muhammad Ekramul Haque, dean of the University of Dhaka's Faculty of Law; Abu Sayeed Khan, editor of Amader Shomoy; and Barrister Sara Hossain, executive director of the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST).

Family members of victims, survivors of enforced disappearances, and prominent human rights activists also participated, sharing their perspectives on the July uprising and reiterating demands for justice.