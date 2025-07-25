Frugal Innovation Forum 2025 begins with call for local, low-cost climate solutions

Over 200 national and international experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, and development practitioners are convening at the eighth Frugal Innovation Forum (FIF) on July 25–26 at Brac’s Centre for Development Management (BCDM) in Savar.

This year’s event, held on Friday and Sunday, focuses on the theme: "Climate Adaptation in Agriculture, Food Security, and Livelihoods", spotlighting practical, locally rooted innovations to navigate climate risks in the Global South.

The forum began with a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Milestone School and College tragedy. Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh delivered the opening address, while His Excellency Mohamed Nasheed — Secretary General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and former President of the Maldives — joined virtually to deliver the keynote speech.

In his keynote, Nasheed criticised the current international financial architecture for failing vulnerable nations. He noted that high borrowing costs are preventing developing countries from investing in clean energy and resilient infrastructure. Despite the immense need for climate adaptation, access to finance remains severely limited. “Affordable finance,” he stressed, “must be treated as an urgent global priority.”

Asif Saleh echoed these concerns, stating that the climate emergency is both widespread and immediate. “The world is on fire,” he said, “and we are nearing a breaking point.” He cited that global climate-related economic losses now total $2.3 trillion annually, disproportionately affecting those in the Global South who are least prepared to cope. He called for adaptation strategies that go beyond survival to support livelihoods, dignity, and inclusive growth.

Saleh also pointed to alarming statistics: nearly 700 million people still live on less than $2.15 a day — 99% of them in the Global South. Kabul, he warned, may become the first modern city to run completely dry, with aquifers expected to dry up within five years. On the current trajectory of 2.7°C global warming, close to 2 billion people will face deadly extreme heat, again mostly in the Global South.

He underscored the forum’s focus on climate-resilient agriculture and livelihoods. “We already know what becomes possible,” he said, “when innovation is rooted in trust, in community, and in dignity.”

Over two days, participants explored community-led innovations and emerging research through a series of panel discussions, impact talks, and exhibitions. These sessions examined adaptation strategies shaped by the lived experiences of those most vulnerable to climate change.

The first day featured sessions on transformational adaptation in agriculture, climate

information services, innovations for smallholder farmers, and practitioner-oriented use cases. Moderators included Christina Chan, Senior Director of Brac’s Climate Hub; Ashley Toombs, Head of the Climate Hub at Brac International; Degefu Getachew, Senior Manager for Climate at Brac International Kenya; Kuldeep Bandhu Aryal, Senior Manager at Brac; and Prof Anwarul Abedin of Bangladesh Agricultural University.

Discussions highlighted how low-cost, locally developed solutions — often born of necessity — can be scaled up for greater impact. Topics included regenerative agriculture, nature-based solutions, financial inclusion, climate data systems, and access to markets.

Innovations from Brac’s Frugal Innovation Fellows were also showcased, featuring the work of Esther Kimani (Kenya), Ghislain Irakoze (Rwanda), and Mubasshir Tahmid (Bangladesh). Their initiatives demonstrated how community-driven, resource-efficient approaches can build climate resilience at the grassroots level.

Climate-resilient agricultural technologies developed by organisations such as SAJIDA Foundation, WeGro, World Vision, Brac’s Climate Change Programme (CCP) and Social Innovation Lab (SIL), Poverty Alleviation Cluster, InsureCow, iFarmer, and Green Delta Insurance were also exhibited. These solutions help smallholder farmers better manage erratic weather, minimise crop loss, and recover post-harvest.

Additional sessions addressed locally appropriate models for climate risk insurance, resilient seed systems, digital advisory tools, and financing options for climate-resilient agriculture.

The closing session, scheduled for Saturday, July 26, will feature remarks from Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Hon'ble Adviser to the Interim Government on Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Brac Chairperson Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman will deliver the concluding address.

Since its inception in 2013, the Frugal Innovation Forum has served as a major platform for exploring innovation and sustainability from the perspective of the Global South. Previous editions have focused on issues such as digital financial inclusion and post-COVID recovery.

As the climate crisis accelerates and global adaptation finance shrinks, this year’s FIF underscored a critical truth: climate-resilient futures must be built from the ground up — with communities, not just for them.