Progga slams move to hold talks with tobacco industry

The research and advocacy organization Progga (Knowledge for Progress) on Thursday raised serious concerns over a recent move by the government’s Advisory Committee to engage tobacco companies in the process of revising the country’s tobacco control law.

The decision, revealed in recent media reports, has been strongly criticized by Progga, which says such engagement would violate Bangladesh’s international commitments, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The Advisory Committee, headed by the finance adviser, decided on July 13 to hold stakeholder meetings with tobacco companies while reviewing the draft of the Smoking and Tobacco Products (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.

Such development, as came to the fore in recent media reports, has prompted the organization Progga to express its grave concern since the realization of the committee's decision would be a clear violation of Article 5.3 Guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

Progga says, according to FCTC Article 5.3, any sort of involvement of the tobacco industry or its affiliates in the formulation of tobacco control-related laws, rules or policies, i.e., providing proposals, opinions or even participating in the process, is utterly unacceptable.

Progga added: “Bangladesh is one of the first countries to sign the international treaty in 2003 and to subsequently ratify the FCTC Article 5.3 in 2008. It should be noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already formulated and implemented its own guidelines as per FCTC Article 5.3.”

Progga believes that violation of such a major international treaty would send a negative message to the global community and may damage the country's reputation.

On this issue, ABM Zubair, executive director of Progga, said: "Holding discussion with the tobacco industry and taking industry opinion into account while formulating tobacco control law would be a grave violation of FCTC Article 5.3 for a signatory country like Bangladesh."

“The Advisory Committee must cancel its decision to meet industry representatives and ensure the passage of the draft amendment at the earliest,” Zubair demanded.

With a view to strengthening the tobacco control law, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took the initiative to amend the Smoking and Tobacco Products (Control) (Amendment) Act, 2013 in 2021.

Following the formulation of the draft amendment proposal, subsequent release of the draft on the website, gathering opinions from stakeholders, holding an inter-ministerial meeting on November 7, 2024, the draft was placed before the Advisory Council for approval.

Later, through a notification published on December 9, 2024, a high-powered Advisory Committee was formed to further revise the draft.

Notably, the prevalence of tobacco use among adults (15 y/o and above) stands at 35.3%. Tobacco use claims nearly 161,000 lives each year in Bangladesh and leads to hundreds of thousands of disabilities.