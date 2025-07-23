Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Shipping adviser: Plane crash victims’ families getting all out support

The adviser talked to patients at the CMH and directed doctors to ensure the best possible service

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain visits CMH to inquire about the latest physical condition of patients who received burn injuries in the air force training plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara. Photo: PID
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 11:07 PM

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain on Wednesday said the government has been giving all-out support to families affected by the plane crash in Uttara, reported BSS.

“A specialized medical team has been brought from Singapore to provide advanced and modern treatment to seriously burned and injured patients,” he said. 

Hussain attached utmost importance to ensuring the treatment of the burned patients, while visiting Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire about the latest physical condition of undergoing patients who received burn injuries in the air force training plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara.

Among the injured, school students, teachers and members of the rescue team are taking treatment at the CMH. 

The adviser talked to patients there and directed doctors to ensure the best possible service. 

He also inquired about physical condition of students who were injured during the July uprising.

Describing Uttara plane crash as a very painful one for the entire nation, he expressed profound shock and sorrow at the incident and prayed for the eternal peace of the souls of deceased. 

The adviser also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased.

He also sought speedy recovery of all injured people.

The adviser said that the government will take all necessary steps to prevent such accidents in the future. 

Senior officials and specialist doctors of the hospital were present during the visit.

Topics:

Combined Military Hospital (CMH)Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat HussainMilestone College Plane Crash
