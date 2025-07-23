Wednesday, July 23, 2025

TIB calls for immediate formation of Information and Human Rights Commissions

'The formation of the Information Commission and the Human Rights Commission is a vital symbol of the state's commitment to transparency, accountability, and human rights'

Transparency International Bangladesh logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 10:42 PM

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Wednesday urged the government to set up the Information Commission and the Human Rights Commission to uphold the state’s commitment to democracy, good governance, transparency and human rights.

“The formation of the Information Commission and the Human Rights Commission is a vital symbol of the state's commitment to transparency, accountability, and human rights,” said TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman in a statement.

Iftekharuzzaman stated that without the Information Commission, citizens have no avenue to seek redress from the highest authority when access to official information is denied.

The interim government, which took office following the fall of an authoritarian regime, had pledged to ensure the free flow of information, he added.

Regarding the absence of the National Human Rights Commission since last November, Iftekharuzzaman said during the tenure of the ousted authoritarian government, the Human Rights Commission was only a paper tiger.

After its fall, there were high hopes that a newly formed commission would carry out its mandated responsibilities, he added.  

Transparency International, Bangladesh (TIB)
