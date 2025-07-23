Dr Shafiqur: Jamaat will not accept a rigged election

Dr Shafiqur Rahman, ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam, said that his party does not want a rigged election like in the past, nor will they accept one.

He added: “The election must be held on a level playing field for all, and the influence of black money and muscle power must be stopped.”

He made these remarks on Wednesday while addressing Jamaat’s manpower and elite gathering as the chief guest in Beanibazar, Sylhet.

Speaking at Jamaat’s gathering in Beanibazar, presided over by Upazila Ameer Maulana Fayzul Islam, Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman said: “The upcoming election must be free, fair, and acceptable. The Election Commission and administration must remain neutral. The use of black money and muscle power will not be tolerated.”

Dr Shafiqur Rahman said that nearly Tk26.58 lakh crore has been laundered from the country over the past 15 years—five times the size of the national annual budget. “Had this money remained in the country, Bangladesh would have progressed much further,” he stated.

Calling for action over rhetoric, he said: “Our goal is to build a corruption-free, humane, and just Bangladesh.”

He added: “Even foreigners say that if corruption is curbed, Bangladesh will advance significantly. Corruption is not just about bribes or extortion—it includes intellectual corruption, which is even more dangerous. When in power, they consider themselves untouchable, and flee the country at the first sign of crisis.”

Dr Shafiqur Rahman continued: “None of us own any ‘Begum Para’ properties abroad. But those who held power for years have unaccounted wealth. After August 5, we saw registration cancellations, symbol seizures, killings, enforced disappearances, and bans. Despite all this, we urged the nation to remain calm.”

He also said: “Obaidul Quader once warned that losing power would lead to the killing of five lakh people. But after the August 5 uprising, we deployed guards across the country. We do not believe in revenge.”

“We do not just rely on words—we prove ourselves through action,” Dr Shafiq said. “We’ve stood by the families of those martyred in the July uprising. We try to deliver regular support at the start of each month. We’ve taken responsibility for Subaita, daughter of Narayanganj’s martyr Sumaiya.”

On the July revolution, he remarked: “We do not claim anyone as the ‘mastermind.’ The entire nation was the hero of this revolution.”

Regarding the election, he said: “We do not want a rigged election like in the past, nor will we accept one. We demand a free, fair, and acceptable election with equal opportunity for all. No premature delivery—we want a strong democracy. Reforming local government and ensuring voting rights for expatriates are also among our key demands.”