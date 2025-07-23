Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Nepal, Bangladesh underscore cooperation on mountain, climate agendas

Both sides emphasized the need for stronger climate cooperation and a joint push to advance the mountain agenda

Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 08:42 PM

Bangladesh and Nepal on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration on mountain-related issues, climate change, and disaster management. 

The commitment was made when Nepali Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ghanashyam Bhandari paid a courtesy call on Adviser for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, Supradip Chakma, said a press release issued by the Nepal embassy in Dhaka.

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest.

Both sides emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change and highlighted the shared responsibility in promoting the mountain agenda.

They also stressed the need for collaboration in disaster preparedness, sharing of information and data, and strengthening institutional linkages.

In addition to environmental concerns, the two dignitaries exchanged views on trade, connectivity, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

Topics:

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)Bangladesh-Nepal Relation
