Govt: All six demands of Milestone students are logical

The interim government considers all six demands made by students of Milestone School and College, following the casualties in the recent plane crash, to be reasonable.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday.

This afternoon, Education Adviser CR Abrar, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam visited the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara and spoke with representatives of the protesting students.

Following the discussion, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul told reporters: “An information center has been set up at Milestone School. It contains details of the deceased, injured, and missing individuals. The data is being updated regularly. Compensation, rehabilitation, and trauma management support are being arranged for the families of the deceased and injured.”

He also said the government has expressed regret following allegations that a few army personnel assaulted students while attempting to control the crowd. The matter will be brought to the attention of the army authorities so that appropriate action can be taken.

In addition, the law adviser informed students that necessary instructions will be given to the Air Force to prevent training flights over densely populated areas.

Education Adviser CR Abrar told the students that the rescheduled date for the July 24 HSC exam will be announced after the completion of the regular exams.