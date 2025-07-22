Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Jamaat to hold doa program for aircraft crash victims

At least 27 died in a plane crash at Milestone School

Photo: BSS
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 02:27 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General and former lawmaker Prof Mia Golam Parwar has announced doa programs seeking eternal peace for the victims of Monday's aircraft crash in the capital's Uttara.

"At least 27 students, including the pilot, embraced martyrdom when a training aircraft of the Air Force crashed into a building of Milestone School and College at Diabari, Uttara, around 1:30pm," said a Jamaat statement.

"We are deeply shocked by the tragic incident," said Parwar.

He said doa programs will be held in all districts and cities on Tuesday to express condolences to the victims' families and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.

Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman also urged party members and locals to join rescue efforts and assist in the treatment of the injured.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiMilestone College Plane Crash
