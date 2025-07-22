Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Milestone jet crash: Health adviser visits burn institute

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum inquired about the treatment, quality of care, and condition of the burn victims

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum at the Burn Institute. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 12:51 PM

Nurjahan Begum, adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, visited the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday morning to check on the treatment of those injured in the Uttara plane crash.

The crash occurred when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft hit the Milestone School and College building in Dhaka’s Uttara area, leaving dozens injured and burned.

The adviser arrived at the institute at 10:45am accompanied by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Dr Sayedur Rahman and the institute’s director, Dr Md Nasir Uddin.

She visited several wards, speaking with doctors and inquiring about the victims’ conditions and the quality of care.

Earlier in a press briefing, Dr Sayedur Rahman confirmed that the death toll had climbed to 27, including 25 children. Seven bodies remain unidentified — six at the Burn Institute morgue and one at Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital.

The body of the deceased pilot also remains at the morgue.

Health officials said efforts are ongoing to identify the victims and provide support to affected families.

Nurjahan BegumMilestone College Plane Crash
