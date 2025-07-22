Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Rumor Scanner: AI-generated video falsely linked to Uttara aircraft crash

Misleading AI video sparks confusion over Uttara plane crash

Logo of Rumor Scanner. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 12:28 PM

Rumor Scanner, a fact-checking organization in Bangladesh, has identified a video being circulated as footage of the aircraft crash in Uttara, which is actually AI-generated.

According to a Rumor Scanner investigation report, the video is being shared on social media with the caption: "How the accident happened."

The circulated video appears to show an aircraft crashing into Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara area.

However, Rumor Scanner's investigation found that the viral video is AI-generated and has no connection to Monday's incident in Uttara.

