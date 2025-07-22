Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Govt denies claims of hiding Milestone jet crash casualty figures

The government, military, school authorities, and hospital officials are working jointly to prepare and publish a complete and accurate list of those killed and injured in the incident

Ambulances rush in and out of the Burn Unit, transporting patients injured in Monday’s air crash, July 21, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 10:07 AM

The Chief Adviser Press Wing has dismissed allegations that information regarding casualties from the Milestone School jet crash is being withheld, calling the claims false.

In a press release issued Tuesday morning, the Press Wing stated that the government is providing full support to the victims of the tragic crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

Authorities are verifying and documenting the names and identities of all deceased individuals. DNA testing is being conducted for bodies that remain unidentified. Meanwhile, multiple hospitals in Dhaka have been instructed to provide the best possible care for the injured.

“We are observing with concern that certain groups are spreading false propaganda, claiming that casualty figures are being concealed. We strongly affirm that this is not true,” the statement said.

The release added that the government, military administration, school authorities, and hospital officials are working jointly to prepare and publish a complete and accurate list of those killed and injured.

Citizens have been urged to contact the school if they believe a loved one is missing.

A control room is being set up for assistance, and authorities are cross-checking school registries and other records to account for all individuals.

