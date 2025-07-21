At least 27 Air Force jet crashes in last 3 decades

Bangladesh Air Force has witnessed at least 27 fighter jet and trainer aircraft crashes since 1992, resulting in multiple fatalities and growing concerns over flight safety, outdated aircraft, and urban encroachment around military establishments.

The latest and deadliest incident occurred on Monday, when a BAF F-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School & College campus in Uttara, Dhaka, resulting in at least 20 deaths and 171 injuries.

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who was operating his first solo fighter flight, was declared dead after being taken to the Combined Military Hospital.

According to a former Air Force officer, the country’s aircraft have faced numerous crashes, but this one is the deadliest, with the highest number of casualties so far.

The incident has prompted questions about the risks posed by military training flights over densely populated areas.

However, former Air Force officers have suggested that unplanned urbanization—violating the aircraft marker line—and the use of low-performance aircraft could be factors behind this fatal accident.

In a statement issued in the evening, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) initially said that the BAF F-7 BGI fighter jet encountered a mechanical failure after taking off from Base AK Khandaker. The pilot made every effort to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas, but failed, and the jet crashed into the college building.

A high-level investigation committee of the Air Force has already been formed to determine the cause of the accident. Details will be announced following the investigation, the ISPR statement added.

This is not the first time that Bangladesh Air Force aircraft have crashed or been grounded.

According to data from various sources, almost every year there are incidents of Air Force plane crashes in Bangladesh, with Chinese-manufactured aircraft topping the list in terms of accidents.

History of aircraft crashes in Bangladesh

Recent records show that in the past 20 years, from 2005 to the present, Bangladesh Air Force aircraft have faced at least 11 crashes. Of these, Chinese-made aircraft were involved in 7 crashes, Russian-made aircraft in 3, and one Czechoslovakian-made aircraft in 1.

Air Force officials report that most of the crashes were due to mechanical failure, with some resulting from human error.

On May 9, 2024, a Russian Yak‑130 crashed in Patenga, Chattogram during training, likely due to pilot error. Squadron Leader Asim Jawad died; the co‑pilot survived.

On November 23, 2018, a Chinese F-7BG crashed in Madhupur, Tangail; Wing Commander Arif Ahmed Dipu died after ejecting.

On July 1, 2018, a Chinese-Pakistani K-8W trainer crashed near Jessore during night training; two Squadron Leaders died.

On December 27, 2017, two Russian Yak‑130 jets collided mid-air over Maheshkhali Island, Cox's Bazar; all four pilots ejected safely.

On July 11, 2017, another Yak‑130 crashed during training in Lohagara, Chattogram; both pilots survived.

On June 29, 2015, a Chinese F‑7MB disappeared into the Bay of Bengal off Chattogram; Flight Lieutenant Tahmid went missing, presumed dead.

On April 8, 2012, a Czechoslovakian Aero L‑39 trainer crashed in Madhupur, Tangail; Pilot Officer Shariful Haque died, Squadron Leader Rashid was injured.

On December 20, 2010, two Chinese PT‑6 training aircraft crashed near Barisal Airport; both squadron leaders died.

On April 8, 2008, a Chinese F‑7 crashed in Ghatail, Tangail; Squadron Leader Morshed Hasan died after ejecting.

According to a media report by BDnews24.com, between 1993 and 2006, 16 planes and helicopters crashed, killing 14 Bangladesh Air Force pilots.

Among the deceased were squadron leaders, flight lieutenants, wing commanders, flying officers, warrant officers, and cadet pilots.

Most of the aircraft involved in these crashes were FT-7, PT-6, and F-7MB models—primarily manufactured in China.

Why do such crashes happen so frequently?

A former Air Force officer, speaking to Dhaka Tribune on condition of anonymity, said that Chinese aircraft are one of the main reasons behind these repeated crashes, yet the Air Force continues to use them due to various constraints.

In addition to mechanical issues, human errors—such as pilot mistakes—and external factors—like bird strikes—have also contributed to accidents.

For instance, pilot Ainul Habib, one of the finest in the Bangladesh Air Force, died in a crash involving a Russian MiG-21, reportedly due to a bird strike.

However, many experts believe unplanned urbanization is another key factor, especially in the case of the recent crash. The risk is heightened by the presence of high-rise buildings within the aircraft marker line, where such structures should not exist.

“Towkir, who died today, had completed his primary training, and it was his first solo flight. He was approaching for landing, and the crash site was near his middle marker line. After crossing this, he would’ve entered the inner line for final approach. This area should have been cleared, but urban development took place on what used to be an empty canal,” a retired Air Force officer said.

“Regardless of the location, at least an eight-nautical-mile obstacle-free fly zone is required for safe landings. But we are not following these rules. Even our approach lines are obstructed by numerous obstacles,” the officer added.

A former Flight Safety Officer of the Bangladesh Air Force told this newspaper that recommendations had been made to upgrade the Air Force with a fleet of European aircraft. However, due to political reasons, lower-cost but riskier aircraft continue to be used, putting officers’ lives in danger.

A former Chief of Air Staff said that the Bangladesh Air Force currently operates Chinese, American, Russian, Czech, and German aircraft. For training purposes, however, Chinese and Russian fighters are still being used.

Sources indicate that Bangladesh Air Force has around 40 Chinese F-7 fighters.

The first batch of 12 F-7s arrived around 1998. Further deliveries occurred between 2001 and 2013.

In recent years, under the ‘Forces Goal 2030’ plan, the outgoing government initiated procurement of aircraft from Russia and Europe, including Yak-130s from Russia and K-8Ws from China. However, F-7 variants continue to dominate the training units of the Bangladesh Air Force.

History of the Chinese F-7

The latest incident underscores China’s continued export of the J-7 fighter jets, originally developed in the 1960s.

These aircraft are comparable to India’s aging MiG-21s, yet China maintains full manufacturing control over parts and sustains the J-7 through a closed industrial ecosystem.

The Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) designed and built the J-7, a lightweight, single-engine fighter jet based on the Soviet MiG-21.

The F-7 is the export version of the J-7.

Originally developed for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), the J-7 emerged after a 1961 technology transfer agreement between China and the Soviet Union. However, as diplomatic ties deteriorated, China did not receive complete documentation and reverse-engineered the MiG-21 instead.

Initially designated Type 62, the aircraft was renamed J-7 in 1964. Its airframe was evaluated in 1965, and its maiden flight occurred in January 1966. The aircraft was formally approved for service in June 1967.

The J-7/F-7 series has undergone over a dozen iterations during its 48-year production run, which ended in 2013 when the final batch of 16 F-7BGIs was delivered to Bangladesh.

In total, over 2,400 units were reportedly manufactured.

With deployments in more than 17 countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, the J-7 remains China’s most widely exported aircraft.