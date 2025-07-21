Monday, July 21, 2025

Monsoon Revolution: On this day

July 21: Court revises quota system; Nahid tortured, hospitalized

The day’s violence unfolded against the backdrop of a landmark Supreme Court ruling and deepening political blame games

Monsoon Revolution. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM

On this day one year ago, Bangladesh witnessed another bloody chapter in the ongoing quota reform protests, as 21 people lost their lives, including 14 in clashes across Dhaka and Narshingdi, and seven others who succumbed to injuries in hospitals. 

The day’s violence unfolded against the backdrop of a landmark Supreme Court ruling and deepening political blame games.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court issued a decisive ruling, recommending that 93% of public service recruitment be based on merit, while retaining a 7% quota: 5% for freedom fighters, 1% for indigenous communities, and 1% for persons with disabilities and third gender individuals.

The verdict effectively scrapped the previous 43% quota system.

As protests reignited, ADSM Coordinator Nahid Islam was found abandoned on Purbachal Bridge after being held captive for 24 hours. 

Admitted to Gonoshasthaya Kendra Hospital, Nahid told Dhaka Tribune that he had been subjected to physical and mental abuse, allegedly for failing to provide “satisfactory answers” during interrogation.

From his hospital bed, Nahid announced a 48-hour suspension of all movement programs, demanding the lifting of curfew, restoration of the internet, and reopening of educational institutions.

Then-inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun claimed that the violence was orchestrated by BNP-Jamaat operatives, using students as “shields.” 

In contrast, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condemned the government’s narrative, accusing it of deflecting responsibility and turning a peaceful student movement into a national tragedy.

As violence continues to erupt over the quota reform protests, key developments on July 21 revealed deepening tensions between student movements, opposition parties, and the government.

Topics:

Nahid IslamAnti-Discrimination Student MovementSarjis AlamHasnat Abdullah
