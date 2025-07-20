Sunday, July 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Hasina can never be forgiven, says Fakhrul

BNP leader Fakhrul pledges party fund to support families of those affected during the movement

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a discussion titled Expectations of the Mass Uprising and the Path to Democratic Transition in the Country at the Jatiya Press Club, urging the interim government to move quickly towards elections and warning of the resurgence of anti-democratic forces on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 03:49 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said deposed autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina can never be forgiven for the killings and brutalities during the July Mass Uprising, calling her a "disgrace to humanity and to all mothers."

“Hasina will never be forgiven. Hasina is a disgrace to humanity, a disgrace to mothers,” he said while addressing a programme titled, "The Mass Uprising 2024 – National Unity and Democratic Journey – Evergreen Memories."

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal and "Amra BNP Poribar" jointly organized the program on the grave premises of late president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, where saplings of neem trees were planted in memory of martyrs of the July Mass Uprising.

Recalling a grieving mother’s cries, Fakhrul spoke emotionally about the loss of her son in the movement.

“She dreamt of a future through her son. They took him away. He was shot, then dumped in a van along with others — alive or dead, no one checked. Later, the bodies were set on fire. Think about it—we are citizens of an independent country,” he said.

The BNP leader said they fought the war of 1971 for an independent country. “The police and administration of this country, who were meant to protect the people, whose salaries were paid with taxpayers’ money, burned and killed our children. What could be more cruel and inhuman than this?”

“Our first task is to bring them to justice. Second, to rehabilitate the families of the martyrs. Those who are injured and lost their eyes must be given proper treatment and support. If we fail, future generations will not forgive us,” he added.

Fakhrul also announced that BNP would create a fund for the families of those killed and injured in the movement.

“I said it yesterday (Saturday), and I say it again today -- there will be an election. Whether we are given power or not is another matter. We will raise a fund on behalf of our party, and with this fund, we will help these families as much as we can,” he said.

Fakhrul said he would talk to party acting chairman Tarique Rahman about creating the fund, though Tarique has already been helping the families of martyrs and injured through ‘Amra BNP Poribar’.

He said their party wants to build a truly liberal democratic new Bangladesh as per the desire of the martyrs. 

“Our goal is to build a truly liberal democratic state. We want a new Bangladesh. We want change. We don’t want corruption. We don’t want bribery. We don’t want murder. We don’t want torture. We want to build a country where people can live safely, freely and peacefully,” the BNP leader said.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaBNPMirza Fakhrul Islam Alagmir
