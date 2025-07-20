Sunday, July 20, 2025

Bangladesh, US to continue joint military exercises eyeing safer region  

Soldiers will gain vital skills for combat, peacekeeping, and disaster missions through advanced tactical training

Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 03:06 PM

The Armed Forces of Bangladesh and the United States military will continue their “longstanding partnership” this summer through three joint exercises and the delivery of a new capability that will reinforce their common security interests.

These efforts help to make the United States and Bangladesh stronger, and the region safer, said the US Embassy in Dhaka in a media note on Sunday.  

Exercise tiger lightning

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bangladesh Army and U.S. Army Pacific will conduct Exercise Tiger Lightning.  

Through realistic training, the soldiers will develop readiness for counterterrorism, peacekeeping, jungle operations, medical evacuations and countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs).    

Exercise tiger shark 2025

Tiger Shark (part of the Flash Bengal series) is a joint training exercise where the two countries’ Special Forces practice combat tasks. 

The exercise, ongoing since 2009, will feature patrol boat handling and small arms marksmanship that will strengthen Bangladesh's Special Warfare Diving and Salvage and the Para Commando Brigade's ability to respond to crises.  

One of the highlights of this combined exercise is the use of U.S. equipment by both countries.

Exercise pacific angel  

This will be the fourth iteration of Pacific Angel with Bangladesh.  It will highlight one of the hallmarks of the defense relationship, C-130 fleets, which are critical in disaster response airdrops and air mobility operations. 

The exercise also focuses on Search and Rescue (SAR) and Aeromedical operations further developing Bangladesh’s ability to respond to humanitarian disasters. 

RQ-21 program launch

The United States is working with Bangladesh’s Army and Navy to develop an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) capability for Bangladesh, said the Embassy. 

A Bangladesh Regiment comprised of Army and Navy personnel will operate the new RQ-21 Blackjack system. 

This joint effort will enable Bangladesh to monitor its maritime domain, secure its borders, and conduct peacekeeping missions.  

Bangladesh ArmyBangladesh Armed Forces
