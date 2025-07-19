Brac-IRC Water Hackathon: Youth innovators tackle salinity crisis in coastal Bangladesh

Brac, in collaboration with the International Water and Sanitation Centre (IRC) and with financial support from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN), organized a Water Hackathon to identify and promote innovative, community-centred solutions.

Bangladesh’s coastal belt continues to face a severe drinking water crisis, driven by salinity intrusion, inadequate infrastructure, and the growing impacts of climate change.

On Saturday, two initiatives were announced as the first and second prize winners in the final round of the Hackathon, held at Brac Centre in Mohakhali. The event brought together aspiring engineers, designers, social entrepreneurs, and technologists from Bangladesh and beyond to develop practical ideas for improving access to safe drinking water in vulnerable coastal communities.

The first prize was awarded to Shyam Shankaran for the project titled “Project JolBondhu-A Smart, Community-Driven Water Grid; Powered by Pedals, Points & Participation”, commended for its simplicity, affordability, and alignment with the needs of remote communities.

The runner-up was AMCC, which impressed the jury with “Atmospheric Moisture for Coastal Community— an innovative concept recognised for its unique approach and potential for real-world application. Members of AMCC are, Miftahul Jannat Labiba, Md Zahidul Alam and Dr Partho Das.

The winning ideas will be piloted in selected coastal areas to assess their technical feasibility, adaptability to local contexts, and readiness for large-scale implementation.

More than 250 individuals submitted proposals for the Hackathon, reflecting the growing interest in climate-resilient solutions. Following a rigorous selection process, 11 teams and individuals were shortlisted to present their concepts at the final round in Dhaka before a panel of expert judges.

The judging panel included Dr Shibly Sadik, senior policy advisor of Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM), Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh; AHM Khalequr Rahman, superintendent engineer, Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE); Dr Sufia Khanom, senior research fellow, Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), Dr Tanvir Ahmed, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Buet; Arjen Naafs, Water Resources and Climate Change Specialist, IRC Netherlands; Md Zillur Rahman, head of Implementation, Wash, Brac; and Sara Afreen, head of Brand and Program Communication, Brac.

“This Hackathon is a powerful way to capture the organic thoughts of the young generation—what they truly think, unfiltered and full of potential,” said Dr Tanvir Ahmed.

AHM Khalequr Rahman remarked that the ideas presented “went beyond just technology—they embraced social solutions as well, reflecting a truly holistic approach.”

The Water Hackathon showcased how grassroots innovation can be harnessed to tackle critical water and livelihood challenges in Bangladesh's salinity-affected coastal regions.

Organizers noted that such initiatives hold the potential to inform wider efforts in climate-resilient water management, both within Bangladesh and in similarly affected regions around the world.