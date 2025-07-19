DU students boycott Saturday exams over Jamaat rally concerns

Students from several departments at Dhaka University decided to boycott their ongoing Saturday examinations due to the Jamaat-e-Islam National Rally taking place at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The students expressed the creation of a tense atmosphere in the DU area, suspension of university bus services, and disruption to overall campus security as reasons for boycotting their exams.

Earlier, the university administration had issued a statement saying that Saturday's classes and examinations would continue as scheduled, advising everyone to arrive with time to spare.

Shortly after this announcement, various departments began declaring exam boycotts, referencing the current situation and past incidents of harassment of women during such rallies.

Among the departments that decided to boycott were the Institute of Education and Research (IER), Zoology Department, Applied Mathematics Department, Mathematics Department and Chemistry Department.

Regarding this matter, a senior official at DU exam controller's office informed Dhaka Tribune on Friday that a total of 23 departments had exams scheduled for Saturday.

He further informed that exams in various departments will be held at their designated times.

"We haven't postponed any exams from our end,” he [Exam Controller] said.

The administration has been conducting Saturday exams for a long time, and the administration is following that established practice, said the official.

Meanwhile, among the 23 departments that had exams on Saturday, some departments held their exam while some didn't, as the students did not attend.

All of Saturday's examinations at the Institute of Education and Research (IER) have been postponed for unavoidable reasons.

Acting Chairperson of the Institute of Education and Research Hosne Ara said that they had exams scheduled on Saturday according to the routine.

"Due to the current situation and security concerns, we have postponed our examinations and modified the exam schedule," she added.

Dr Mohammad Ferdows, chairman of the Department of Applied Mathematics, told Dhaka Tribune that no exams were held in their department, as no students attended.

"The case is the same in some other departments as well," he added.

Dr Shefali Begum, chairman of the Department of Zoology, told Dhaka Tribune that the exam must have been held.

"If it were not held, I must have known," she added.

Professor Shapla Shirin, chairman of the Department of Mathematics, affirmed Dhaka Tribune that the exam was held on time.

She further noted that 7 students attended the exam, while most of the students boycotted the exam over safety concerns.

"But I don't know the exact number of students who didn’t appear in the exam," she added.