BNP leader urges vigilance against conspiracies hindering restoration of democracy

BNP senior leader Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain on Friday urged all to stay alert, saying those who are conspiring against the restoration of democracy are secretly continuing their evil activities.

“It is our responsibility to expose the conspirators who are hiding among us and trying to block the path to democracy. We are seeing that a web of conspiracy is being spread in many ways, very cunningly,” he said at a rally.

Zahid, a BNP Standing Committee member, said the interim government should have empowered people by quickly reforming the ruined institutions like the Election Commission, the administration, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary, and by holding a credible national election to bring back democracy and stability in the country.

Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad organised the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting a conspiracy to destroy the country’s democratic atmosphere.

Talking about the recent brutal killing of a scrap trader at Mitford, the BNP leader said their party and its associate organisations took immediate action and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

“Still, false allegations are being made against our leader Tarique Rahman. Don’t you realise what you’re doing? Why are you playing with fire? Why are you trying to ruin the country’s political culture by acting as puppets of others? Everyone must stay alert and have patience. We must not fall into the trap of these conspirators,” he said.

The BNP leader also said some political parties are trying to delay the democratic process by bringing up the Proportional Representation (PR) system and local government elections.

“You keep talking about PR and local body polls. But we have been fighting for a national election, not for local elections. PR has never been used in Bangladesh in the last 54 years… So why are you trying to create confusion and conflict by suddenly raising these issues? It looks like some of you are trying to delay democracy because you have other interests,” he said.

Dr Zahid warned that everyone should remember that if anyone tries to keep the people powerless for too long, the public will rise. “And when that happens, those responsible will be burned to ashes in the fire of people’s anger.”

He urged everyone to remain patient and united, just like they once resisted autocracy and forced it to flee. “In the same way, this fight to restore democracy will lead to elections in February. The conspirators will not succeed under any circumstances.”

Referring to the attack on the NCP’s programme in Gopalganj, the BNP leader said the government and law enforcement agencies completely failed there to handle the situation.

He claimed such an incident could not have happened unless there was a conspiracy behind it.

The BNP leader pointed out that NCP held a peaceful programme in Faridpur where nothing happened.

“Gopalganj, Faridpur, Rajbari — they are all close to each other. You went to Narail — nothing happened. You’re moving around the country, and nothing is happening anywhere, then why only in Gopalganj? So, while blaming the autocracy's supporters is correct, we must also expose those within us who are secretly working to destroy democracy,” he said.

Professor Zahid said the role of professionals during the July–August movement cannot be ignored. “They stood with the politicians in the fight to restore democracy. But now, when we see political leaders divided over small personal interests, it’s very sad.”

He urged political parties that are working against national unity to stop such efforts for the sake of the country and democracy.

Dr Zahid criticised the government's failure to prevent recent violent incidents and mobocracy despite the deployment of the army with magistracy power alongside the law enforcement agencies.