Met office issues signal one for river ports

The inland riverports warning will remain valid till 6pm on Friday, commencing from 9am

Representational image of weather update. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 12:41 PM

River ports in the regions of Barisal, Patuakhali, Comilla and Noakhali have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number one till 6pm.

“Rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary south/south-easterly gusty/squally wind speed 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Barisal, Patuakhali, Comilla and Noakhali wherein river ports shall hoist cautionary signal no one (r) one,” said a warming issued by Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday morning.

The inland riverports warning will remain valid till 6pm on Friday, commencing from 9am.

