Met office issues signal one for river ports

River ports in the regions of Barisal, Patuakhali, Comilla and Noakhali have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number one till 6pm.

“Rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary south/south-easterly gusty/squally wind speed 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Barisal, Patuakhali, Comilla and Noakhali wherein river ports shall hoist cautionary signal no one (r) one,” said a warming issued by Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday morning.

The inland riverports warning will remain valid till 6pm on Friday, commencing from 9am.