Gopalganj clashes: Death toll rises to 5

Another individual who had suffered bullet wounds during Wednesday’s clashes involving law enforcement, Awami League members and Chhatra League activists in Gopalganj succumbed to his injuries early on Friday, bringing the death toll from the incident to five.

The deceased was Ramzan Munshi, 28, son of the late Akbar Munshi from the Thanapara area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Ramzan, an autorickshaw driver, breathed his last around 1:45am while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the hospital police outpost, told Dhaka Tribune.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

The victim was shot in the area above the right wrist and under the right armpit, the police officer confirmed.

The victim’s brother, Hira Munshi, said: “On the day of the incident, while returning after dropping off a passenger from his rickshaw near the cinema hall in Gopalganj Sadar area, my brother got trapped in the violence and was shot.”

“He was rescued and first taken to the Sadar hospital and later shifted to DMCH, where he died on Thursday night,” he told UNB.

On Wednesday, more than 50 people, including police personnel, were injured in a series of clashes between the Awami League, Chhatra League and law enforcers over the NCP’s rally in Gopalganj Sadar upazila, reports UNB.

Of them, four people were declared dead that night, and those critically injured were shifted to several hospitals, including DMCH, from the district for advanced treatment.

Those earlier reported dead are Sohel Mollah, Dipto Saha, Imon Talukdar and Ramjan Kazi.

In light of the deteriorating situation, the local administration initially imposed Section 144 in Gopalganj Sadar upazila and later enforced a curfew for 22 hours beginning at 8pm on Wednesday.

Just before the expiration of the curfew on Thursday, the government extended it until further notice, with a three-hour pause from 11am to 2pm.

The curfew remained in effect from 6pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday, and then again from 2pm onwards until further notice, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a three-member body to investigate the violent incidents that resulted in the loss of lives and property.

As the curfew continues, law enforcement personnel, including police, army, and Rapid Action Battalion, are patrolling the district town to maintain law and order.

Public movement on the streets remains minimal, as people have been discouraged from leaving their homes unless it is an emergency.