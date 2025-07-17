BNP's Salahuddin: Asked for democracy, got mobocracy

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Thursday alleged that "mobocracy" instead of the craved-for democracy, is reigning in the country.

“Now we’re witnessing that a reign of mobocracy is prevailing all over Bangladesh. We wanted democracy, but it is becoming a mobocracy,” he said, adding the July student mass uprising was organised for democracy.

The BNP leader made the remarks at a rally held in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office in the capital following a procession organised by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal to protest the deterioration of law and order due to what he described as government indifference.

Salahuddin said the spirit of the 2024 July Uprising is now being attacked due to the government’s indifference and its failure to maintain law and order.

“Who all are challenging the spirit of the people’s uprising, and why? The answers are the government’s indifference and its failure to maintain law and order,” he said.

Referring to BNP's support for the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, Salahuddin said: “Unfortunately, that spirit of the mass uprising is now being attacked from all sides. An ill effort is being seen to stigmatise BNP – the party that has historically led anti-fascist democratic movements in Bangladesh— through creating issues in different planned ways.”

He said those who want to bring back and rehabilitate fascism in Bangladesh are now working to challenge and defame the forces of the mass uprising by creating different issues,” he said.

Salahuddin once again questioned the government's continued delay in announcing the next general election date. Following the London meeting between the Chief Adviser and Tarique Rahman, the BNP's acting chairman, Salahuddin said they (BNP) expected the CA would instruct the Election Commission through "proper process" to prepare to hold the election in the first week of February 2026.

The BNP leader likely means a formal instruction to start preparations through 'proper process'.

“But you have not yet officially instructed the Election Commission in the proper process to hold the election in the first week of February. We hope you will reassure this nation and the people very soon and will send that message to the Election Commission from the office of the Chief Adviser through the proper process," he said.

The BNP leader said those who are creating issues in various ways to thwart the election or trying to delay the election in a well-planned manner should not be given shelter.

He said the interim government should be careful so as to not give the people any scope for questioning its neutrality.

Referring to the situation in Gopalganj, Salahuddin said it was hard to imagine that 'fallen fascist forces' (referring to AL) would attack pro-mass uprising forces, be it in Gopalganj or anywhere else. But such attacks have happened.

He advised leaders of the Nationalist Citizen Platform-NCP to gain more experience in politics and wished a bright future for them. “We hope you will contribute much more to the democracy in Bangladesh and will be turned as the national leaders in the future,” he said.

BNP publicity secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku also spoke in the rally presided over by Jubo Dal president M Monayem Munna. The event was conducted by Jubo Dal general secretary Nurul Islam Nayan.