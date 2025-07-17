From prayer to protest: How the Gayebana Janaza turned the tide

On July 17 last year, what began as a personal response to a student’s death quickly escalated into one of the most intense and chaotic confrontations of the Monsoon Revolution in Bangladesh.

“I did not join the quota movement from the beginning. I have no intention of taking a government job. Nevertheless, I joined the demonstration for several days, but I wasn’t a regular protester,” said Musa Ahmed, a student of Economics at Dhaka University (DU).

“What triggered me was the death of Abu Sayed. That’s when I felt there was no point in just sitting it out anymore.”

“I thought, if Abu Sayed and others’ Gayebana Janaza is held at a place like that on that day, it’s going to have a big impact. And that’s exactly what happened,” he told Dhaka Tribune.

The night before, Musa saw an announcement about the Gayebana Janaza (Absentee Prayer) on DU Facebook groups. He decided to join with his cousin, who studies at Jagannath University.

Musa remarked that since the banner was inviting students from all institutions, it made sense to bring his cousin along.

The Nilkhet gate (Mukti o Gonotontro Toron) was barricaded by law enforcement. Musa described seeing hundreds of armed police personnel there. The police checked his ID card and allowed him to enter.

However, his cousin was denied entry. Police told outsiders they were not allowed, as per instructions from the vice chancellor.

The duo then tried to enter through Shahbagh, but a Jubo League program was underway there, so they backed off.

Musa told his cousin to go home and entered alone through the Nilkhet gate. When he reached VC Chottor, he saw only 60–70 students there with coffins.

“The resident students were guarding the halls, as they had evacuated Chhatra League members the night before,” Musa said. According to him, tear gas shells and sound grenades were being fired continuously from TSC at that time.

He said the students were chanting slogans and waiting for the prayer. After some time, resident students joined in, and the crowd grew to 300–400 within minutes. Musa described the prayer as peaceful and composed.

After the prayer, the students decided to carry out a coffin march to TSC. However, the road in front of the VC’s residence was barricaded on both sides.

The crowd broke through the barricades and began moving toward TSC. Musa said: “I was up front, so I didn’t notice what was happening behind. I heard the person who led the janaza was probably taken away.”

“As we neared the Gurudwara, the police started firing tear gas and sound grenades from TSC, so we had to retreat,” he added.

“But then, the police also started firing from behind, trapping the protesting students.”

“I started panicking, wondering if there was any way out at all. They had surrounded us from all sides,” he said.

Musa climbed over the barrier beside the Gurudwara and rushed into the Arts Building compound. As he reached the DUCSU building, students lit a fire to ease the pain caused by the tear gas.

“My brain had stopped functioning—I thought the police had opened fire,” he remarked. “My friends told me to escape through Bangabandhu Hall.”

“When we reached Mall Chattor, we saw the police attacking again. From there, we ran toward Bangabandhu Hall. We finally climbed over the back wall of the hall using chairs. Then we took a rickshaw and left,” said Musa.

Dhaka Tribune multimedia journalists Sk Sharifuddin Ahad, Partho Saha, and Fahmida Haque Sayma were also present at DU that day.

Ahad shared his experience: “At first, we tried to enter through Doyel Chattar, but the police didn’t let us in. So we went through Shaheed Minar and reached the Raju Sculpture.

“There was pin-drop silence until 4 PM,” he said.

The first sound grenade was fired just after 4, along the road toward VC Chottor.

As students started gathering near the Raju Sculpture, police began firing large volumes of tear gas.

“Near the Gurudwara, the scene turned into a full-scale battlefield,” Ahad recalled.

“On one side stood the protesting students; on the other, the advancing police. From behind, law enforcers closed in, trapping many journalists in the middle.”

As the journalists approached TSC, a misfired sound grenade landed among them. “That’s when everything started going dark—I couldn’t see properly,” Ahad said. “By the time I reached the opposite side of Rokeya Hall, I was struggling to breathe, and my eyes were burning with tears.”

“We were doing live coverage when the network suddenly went down. As mobile journalists, we kept recording. A few fellow reporters helped me and another journalist reach a safe zone inside TSC,” he added.

Ahad stayed on campus until nightfall. In the evening, he saw students moving out of the halls.

“That day was my first real shock in life. But I didn’t realize that something so intense would soon become just a minor incident in the bigger picture,” Ahad said.

Following the incident, private universities declared a March to Dhaka University program.

What began as a tribute to a fallen student spiraled into one of the most significant confrontations of the movement, leaving many wondering how far things would go—and how many more would be pushed from the sidelines into the storm.