Anti-Discrimination Student Movement: Withdraw blockade, stay ready for greater movement

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has called on its leaders and activists to continue the sit-in program along the roadside instead of a blockade.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, it also asked the followers to stay ready and get organized until further instructions are received.

"The call for a larger movement is coming," it added.

Earlier, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced blockades at key points across the country in protest of the attack on a rally of the NCP in Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Gopalganj from 8pm on Wednesday night until 6pm on Thursday.

In a statement, the interim government said the use of violence in Gopalganj is “utterly indefensible” and those responsible for this brutality will face justice.

“Let it be made absolutely clear-- violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail,” said the government.