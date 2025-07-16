Thursday, July 17, 2025

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement: Withdraw blockade, stay ready for greater movement

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement earlier announced nationwide blockades protesting the attack on an NCP rally in Gopalganj

NCP leaders blockaded Shahbagh to protest the attack on NCP rally in Gopalganj. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has called on its leaders and activists to continue the sit-in program along the roadside instead of a blockade.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, it also asked the followers to stay ready and get organized until further instructions are received.

"The call for a larger movement is coming," it added.

Earlier, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced blockades at key points across the country in protest of the attack on a rally of the NCP in Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Gopalganj from 8pm on Wednesday night until 6pm on Thursday.

In a statement, the interim government said the use of violence in Gopalganj is “utterly indefensible” and those responsible for this brutality will face justice.

“Let it be made absolutely clear-- violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail,” said the government.

Topics:

Interim governmentAnti-Discrimination Student MovementNational Citizen Party
