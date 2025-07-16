Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Foreign adviser: No border guard force has right to shoot and kill

Adviser Hossain rejects claims Dhaka softened its stance on border killings

Photo: UNB
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 07:50 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday said no border guard force has the right to shoot and kill someone who violates the law along the border, stressing that those who do this should be tried under Indian law.

“We are clearly saying that the border guard force does not have the right to shoot and kill someone who violates the law at the border. It is illegal. We have been protesting about this regularly. We keep continuing our protest,” he said while talking to reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

A journalist wanted to know whether the interim government, although initially strict in its stance on protesting the border killings, has become a little softer now. In response, Adviser Hossain said: “Not at all.”

Regarding push-ins from India to Bangladesh, the adviser said these are still happening but it is against the existing arrangements between the two countries.

The Foreign Affairs adviser said that there is a prescribed process between the two countries to identify and take back citizens through the exchange of lists, but if push-ins are carried out without following it, it is a clear violation of the rules.

He said they have recently taken back several citizens through the existing arrangement. “We insist that they maintain this procedure. This is our expectation.”

Topics:

Md Touhid Hossain
Read More

Foreign adviser: 2 more held in Malaysia with indication of more arrests

Saudi ambassador: Keen to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

Suspected militancy: Dhaka concerned over arrest of Bangladeshis, to coordinate with KL

Dhaka seeks details on Bangladeshis detained in Malaysia

Foreign ministry: Dhaka to cooperate with KL in terror investigation

Malaysia police: Arrested Bangladeshis were collecting funds for ISI activities in Bangladesh and Syria

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x