Asif Nazrul: Interim govt to ensure globally acceptable July massacre trial

The interim government has vowed to deliver a globally recognized trial for the July massacre, with the murder of July Uprising martyr Abu Sayed at its center.

Law Adviser Professor Dr Asif Nazrul made the announcement at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), during a memorial event marking the first anniversary of Abu Sayed’s death and July Martyrs’ Day.

“We want to set an example by conducting trials that meet international standards,” Nazrul said. “The trial of Abu Sayed’s murder will be seen during this [Interim] government’s tenure.”

The event was chaired by BRUR Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali, with Sayed’s father, Md Mokbul Hossain, attending as chief guest.

Families of 22 other martyrs from Rangpur were present, alongside advisers Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Dr SMA Fayez, Professor Dr Tanzimuddin Khan, and Education Ministry Senior Secretary Siddique Jobayer.

Nazrul recalled watching the video of Sayed’s final moments a day after his death. “Who could die with arms outstretched and chest raised like Abu Sayed?” he asked. “After seeing that, I could not remain silent. The right to protest was born.”

He [Nazrul] said that Sayed’s death had inspired hundreds of young people to join the movement, calling his sacrifice unparalleled in democratic history.

Earlier that day, university officials and students visited Abu Sayed’s grave in Babanpur village, laying flowers and observing silence.

Later, foundation stones were laid for a memorial gate, museum, and monument in Sayed’s honor.

The day concluded with a drawing competition, prayers, and tributes from political and student organizations including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Chhatra Dal, and others.

Nazrul also announced plans for a health city in Nilphamari, aiming to make Rangpur a medical hub and reduce reliance on foreign treatment.