Law adviser: Abu Sayed murder trial set to begin soon

The adviser attended a program marking the first death anniversary of Abu Sayed at Begum Rokeya University 

File image of Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 06:33 PM

The trial for the murder of July uprising martyr Abu Sayed will be held, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said on Wednesday.

He assured that justice for the killings of July last year will be ensured during the current interim government period

Nazrul made the statement while speaking to reporters after attending a programme marking the first death anniversary of Abu Sayed at Begum Rokeya University (BRU) in Rangpur. 

The event featured the laying of the foundation stone for the Martyred Abu Sayed Archway and Museum, as well as the Abu Sayeed Memorial Monument.

Makbul Hossain, father of Abu Sayed, laid the foundation stone around 11am. A prayer was offered afterwards.

The event was attended by Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Dr SMA Faiz, Siddique Zobair, senior secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rabiul Faisal, and BRU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Showkat Ali, alongside teachers, students, and family members of the martyr.

During the programme, Adviser Rizwana said the values for which Abu Sayed and his fellow fighters gave their lives must be remembered and embraced daily.

“Let our youth be guided by humanity, courage, and justice in their service to the nation,” she [Rizwana] said.

She also remarked that Abu Sayed’s courage in the face of fear sparked a revolution, reminding all that meaningful change requires not only protest but also sustained social resistance.

Rizwana further mentioned that the government is progressing with the Tk12,000 crore Teesta River management mega project, with the final agreement expected by December.

She added that a full-fledged public hospital will be established in Rangpur and initiatives such as the re-excavation of the Shyamasundari Canal are underway to alleviate waterlogging in the region.

Earlier in the day, BRU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Showkat Ali and others visited Abu Sayed’s grave at Babanpur in Pirganj around 7:30am to offer prayers.

The university will also hold an art competition and a milad mahfil later in the evening to commemorate the first death anniversary of Abu Sayed.

Asif NazrulAbu Sayed
