34 Indian fishermen held for illegal fishing in Bay

The Bangladesh Navy has detained 34 Indian fishermen along with two fishing trawlers for allegedly entering the country’s maritime boundary and fishing illegally in the Bay of Bengal.

The vessels, FB Jhor and FB Mangal Chandi-38, were intercepted near the Fairway Buoy area in the deep sea late Monday.

Several species of sea fish were recovered from the trawlers.

Authorities said the detained fishermen were brought to Mongla for legal action.

Mongla Upazila Fisheries Officer Zahidul Islam said the Indian trawlers had intruded into Bangladeshi waters to catch fish.

During a routine patrol, the Navy’s radar picked up the suspicious vessels.

Sensing the presence of Navy personnel, the trawlers attempted to flee but were eventually caught.

Md Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mongla Police Station, said legal procedures are underway.