Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

34 Indian fishermen held for illegal fishing in Bay

Authorities said the detained fishermen were brought to Mongla for legal action

File image of Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 11:04 AM

The Bangladesh Navy has detained 34 Indian fishermen along with two fishing trawlers for allegedly entering the country’s maritime boundary and fishing illegally in the Bay of Bengal.

The vessels, FB Jhor and FB Mangal Chandi-38, were intercepted near the Fairway Buoy area in the deep sea late Monday.

Several species of sea fish were recovered from the trawlers.

Authorities said the detained fishermen were brought to Mongla for legal action.

Mongla Upazila Fisheries Officer Zahidul Islam said the Indian trawlers had intruded into Bangladeshi waters to catch fish.

During a routine patrol, the Navy’s radar picked up the suspicious vessels.

Sensing the presence of Navy personnel, the trawlers attempted to flee but were eventually caught.

Md Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mongla Police Station, said legal procedures are underway.

Topics:

Bay of Bengal
Read More

Bangladesh braces for heavy showers as land depression develops

Deep depression weakening, heavy rains to continue across Bangladesh

Tidal surge feared in Bangladesh’s 14 districts amid deep depression

Low-lying areas inundated in Barguna due to low pressure, tidal surge

Deep depression over Northwest Bay begins crossing West Bengal-Bangladesh coast

Depression forms in Bay of Bengal

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x