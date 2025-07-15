Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Mitford murder: Another accused arrested

Nannu is currently being held in the custody of RAB-10

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 10:25 AM

RAB has arrested Md Nannu, a named accused in the murder case of businessman Lal Chand alias Sohag, who was killed in front of Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka.

The arrest was made around 1am on Tuesday, from the Bandar area of Narayanganj, confirmed Senior ASP Golam Morshed of RAB-11.

Nannu is currently being held in the custody of RAB-10, the official added.

Sohag, 39, a scrap trader, was hacked and beaten to death in broad daylight at the hospital gate on July 9..

Following the incident, the victim’s elder sister filed a murder case with Kotwali police station.

 

