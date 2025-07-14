Prof Yunus: Youths need to be equipped with entrepreneurial, technical skills in AI-era

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has underscored the urgent need for equipping youths with entrepreneurial and technical skills to prepare them for the evolving job market and making contribution to building a modern, developed Bangladesh.

In a message issued ahead of “World Youth Skills Day,” Prof Yunus said skilled manpower is essential for accelerating national development, meeting the demands of a diverse industrial workforce, and increasing Bangladesh’s competitiveness in the global labour market.

The chief adviser said the interim government, formed in the wake of the July mass uprising, is committed to transforming youths into valuable national assets by fostering employment and eradicating inequality.

The theme of this year’s World Youth Skills Day is “Youth empowerment through AI and digital skills.”

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day, to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

July 15, 2025 marks the 10th anniversary since World Youth Skills Day (WYSD).

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution reshapes economies through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) must evolve to equip youth with future-ready skills.

AI is transforming how we live, learn and work, but it also poses serious risks if not implemented equitably, according to the United Nations.

Prof Yunus emphasized that modern technology must be leveraged to convert the country’s youth into skilled professionals, capable of meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing global economy.

He said the government has already undertaken multiple initiatives to provide demand-driven training and create employment opportunities at both domestic and international levels.

“Alongside meeting local labour market needs, Bangladesh’s capacity to export skilled manpower will continue to strengthen,” Prof Yunus said.

Prof Yunus also acknowledged the work of the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA), which is collaborating with public and private partners to build a sustainable skill development ecosystem.

“I hope World Youth Skills Day 2025 will significantly raise public awareness and accelerate ongoing efforts in youth empowerment,” Prof Yunus said, extending his best wishes for the success of all related initiatives.