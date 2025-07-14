Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Adviser: Mob violence is never acceptable

He urged the media to play a proactive role in raising public awareness

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury attends a coordination meeting on border management, Rohingya repatriation, and anti-drug measures at the Biam Foundation regional centre in Cox’s Bazar on Monday, July 14, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 05:14 PM

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that mob violence is never acceptable under any circumstances. He observed that the public is becoming more aware and that this rising awareness will help put an end to such incidents.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands," he said on Monday afternoon, following a high-level meeting on “Drug control in Rohingya camps and within the district”, held in Cox’s Bazar.

The meeting, which began at 12pm in the auditorium of the Biam Foundation’s regional centre in Cox’s Bazar, concluded around 1:45pm.

The coordination meeting focused on three key issues-- border security, the Rohingya crisis, and drug trafficking.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the home adviser said that drugs have infiltrated society in various forms and that the government is taking a firm stance to counter this threat. He urged the media to play a proactive role in raising public awareness.

“Alongside the government, the media has a significant responsibility in eliminating drugs from society,” he said.

He also said that the government is tirelessly working to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis.

In addition to the home adviser and the disaster management and relief adviser, senior officials from the army, navy, air force, police, RAB, BGB, Coast Guard, APBn, Ansar, and the Department of Narcotics Control attended the meeting.

Later in the afternoon, the adviser visited the Rohingya camps and the Ghumdhum border BOP in Naikhongchhari, Bandarban.

