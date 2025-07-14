Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

National Consensus Commission resumes talks

The commission aims to build consensus on nearly 20 critical constitutional reform proposals before the end of July

Logo of National Consensus Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 12:57 PM

The 13th day of the second round of reform talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties began on Monday, focusing on key constitutional issues.

The discussion began at 11:30am at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital with the Commission’s Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

Among the issues on Monday’s agenda are the introduction of an Upper House and the future of reserved seats for women in Parliament.

Representatives from around 30 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), joined the dialogue to present their positions on the reform proposals.

The commission aims to build consensus on nearly 20 critical constitutional reform proposals before the end of July.

Based on the outcomes, it plans to finalise and announce a National Charter outlining the country's reform roadmap.

The second round of talks was inaugurated on June 2 by Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The National Consensus Commission was formed on February 15, under Prof Yunus’ leadership, with the mandate to build a unified national approach to essential state reforms. Its first round of discussions, launched on March 20, engaged 33 political parties and alliances and concluded on May 19.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiNational Citizen PartyNational Consensus Commission
Read More

NCP accuses BNP, several other parties of obstructing fundamental reforms

Salahuddin: Questions have arisen over need for bicameral parliament

Badiul Alam: Appeal to be filed for full restoration of caretaker government

Ali Riaz: Caretaker system to require referendum for future amendments

Yunus: Let us move forward towards building new Bangladesh with spirit of July

Govt: Yunus does not want to be declared 'national reformer'

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x