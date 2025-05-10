Asif Nazrul: July Declaration to be finalized in 30 working days

The "July Declaration" is to be finalised in the next 30 working days, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said on Saturday night.

"The draft amendments to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act have been approved," Asif Nazrul shared the outcome of the marathon meeting of the Council of Advisers at around 11pm.

According to the amendment, the International Criminal Tribunal will be able to punish any political party, its affiliates or support groups.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting.