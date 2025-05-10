Saturday, May 10, 2025

Police tighten security ahead of ‘March to Jamuna’

They have set up barricades and stood guard on Minto Road

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 10:26 PM

Police are on high alert as tensions mount over the possible announcement of a “March to Jamuna” if the advisory council fails to ban the Awami League.

Police have already taken strong positions with barricades in front of Hotel InterContinental.

At 9:50pm on Saturday, a visible security presence was observed in the surrounding area of the hotel.

On the ground, protesters—mostly students and members of the public—were seen blocking the road from Shahbagh to Farmgate in front of the hotel. Meanwhile, police set up barricades and stood guard on Minto Road.

Earlier, around 8:45pm, Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the National Citizen Party (NCP), issued a one-hour ultimatum demanding a ban on the Awami League.

“We haven’t received any roadmap from the interim government so far. If we don’t get a clear announcement within the next hour, we will declare a March to Jamuna—toward the residence of the interim government’s chief adviser,” he said.

