Gold prices drop again within a week

Gold prices in Bangladesh have been reduced once again within the span of a week.

Despite no significant fluctuations in the international market, a drop in the price of acid gold (pure gold) in the local market has led to this change at the retail level.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) finalized the new pricing at a meeting of its Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring held on Saturday. The revised rates will come into effect across the country from Sunday.

New gold prices per bhori (based on purity):

22-carat: Tk170,880

21-carat: Tk163,029

18-carat: Tk139,692

Traditional method: Tk58,233

New silver prices per bhori:

22-carat: Tk2,813

21-carat: Tk2,684

18-carat: Tk2,297

Traditional method: Tk1,726

Previously, on May 8, Bajus had reduced the price of 22-carat hallmark gold by Tk3,137 per bhori, setting it at Tk171,811. Just two days later, the price has been further lowered to Tk170,880.

Bajus explained that the latest pricing reflects not only international market trends but also domestic factors such as supply and demand, import costs, and the exchange rate of the US dollar.

According to the press release, the new rates will remain in force at all jewelry stores nationwide until further notice. A 5% value-added tax (VAT), as set by the government, and a minimum 6% making charge, as set by BAJUS, will be added to the base price. The making charge may vary depending on design and craftsmanship.

These details were confirmed in a press release signed by Masudur Rahman, chairman of the Bajus Standing Committee.