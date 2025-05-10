Zubaida Rahman visits Koko’s grave

Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who recently returned home after 17 years, visited the grave of her brother-in-law, late Arafat Rahman Koko, on Saturday.

Zubaida, accompanied by Koko’s widow Syeda Shamila Rahman, visited the Banani Graveyard and offered fateha at the grave of Tarique Rahman’s younger brother, who passed away 10 years ago, said BNP Media Cell member Atikur Rahman Rumon.

She recited verses from the Holy Quran and offered prayers at Koko’s grave, seeking eternal peace for the departed soul.

On January 24, 2015, Koko, also known as a sports organizer, died of cardiac arrest in Malaysia at the age of 45.

His body was brought back home on January 27 and buried at Banani Graveyard, at a time when both Tarique and Zubaida were residing in the UK. They could not return home at that time due to legal complications.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Zubaida returned home from London along with Shamila Rahman and her mother-in-law, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, ending a 17-year exile.

The following day, she visited her father’s grave at Banani Military Graveyard and offered fateha there.

Tarique Rahman, Dr Zubaida, and their daughter Zaima Rahman have been living in London since 2008.