47 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

47 new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases this year to 2,972.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the new cases were reported as follows: one in Chittagong division (outside city corporation), 29 in Barisal division (outside city corporation), two in Dhaka division (outside city corporation), eight in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and seven in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The number of deaths remained at 21, with no new fatalities reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 219 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.