Mustafa Zaman Abbasi passes away at 87

Renowned musician, researcher, and writer Mustafa Zaman Abbasi passed away early Saturday morning at a hospital in Banani. He was 87.

His daughter, Sharminy Abbasi, confirmed the news, stating that the veteran artist had been suffering from various age-related complications for some time.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday with breathing difficulties and breathed his last around 5:30am on Saturday.

Born on December 8, 1936, in Balrampur village of India’s Cooch Behar district, Abbasi spent his early years in Kolkata. He came from a family steeped in musical tradition. His father, Abbasuddin Ahmed, was a legendary figure in Bengali folk music, credited with popularizing the genre internationally.

His uncle, Abdul Karim, was a prominent Bhawaiya and Bhatiali singer. His sister, Ferdousi Rahman, is a celebrated multi-genre musician, while his elder brother, Mustafa Kamal, was a noted legal scholar. His niece, Nashid Kamal, also holds repute as an accomplished artist.

Abbasi began his formal education in Kolkata before moving to Dhaka, where he completed his BA Honours in 1959 and MA in 1960 from the University of Dhaka.

Throughout his life, he maintained a deep connection with music, literature, and research. He directed numerous music-focused programs on Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and earned acclaim as a columnist in leading newspapers and magazines.

A close associate of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s family, Mustafa Zaman Abbasi was widely respected for his scholarly contributions to musicology and his efforts in preserving and promoting Bengali folk music.