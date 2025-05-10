Saturday, May 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mustafa Zaman Abbasi passes away at 87

He was widely respected for his scholarly contributions to musicology and his efforts in preserving and promoting Bengali folk music

File image of Mustafa Zaman Abbasi. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2025, 11:45 AM

Renowned musician, researcher, and writer Mustafa Zaman Abbasi passed away early Saturday morning at a hospital in Banani. He was 87.

His daughter, Sharminy Abbasi, confirmed the news, stating that the veteran artist had been suffering from various age-related complications for some time.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday with breathing difficulties and breathed his last around 5:30am on Saturday.

Born on December 8, 1936, in Balrampur village of India’s Cooch Behar district, Abbasi spent his early years in Kolkata. He came from a family steeped in musical tradition. His father, Abbasuddin Ahmed, was a legendary figure in Bengali folk music, credited with popularizing the genre internationally.

His uncle, Abdul Karim, was a prominent Bhawaiya and Bhatiali singer. His sister, Ferdousi Rahman, is a celebrated multi-genre musician, while his elder brother, Mustafa Kamal, was a noted legal scholar. His niece, Nashid Kamal, also holds repute as an accomplished artist.

Abbasi began his formal education in Kolkata before moving to Dhaka, where he completed his BA Honours in 1959 and MA in 1960 from the University of Dhaka.

Throughout his life, he maintained a deep connection with music, literature, and research. He directed numerous music-focused programs on Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and earned acclaim as a columnist in leading newspapers and magazines.

A close associate of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s family, Mustafa Zaman Abbasi was widely respected for his scholarly contributions to musicology and his efforts in preserving and promoting Bengali folk music.

Topics:

Obituary
Read More

Former IGP Modabbir Hossain Choudhury passes away

Poet Daud Haider passes away

Journalist, poet Ali Habib passes away

Former DU VC Arefin Siddique laid to rest

Ex-Dhaka University VC AAMS Arefin Siddique passes away

Ambassador Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away at 88

Latest News

Dhaka’s rail links with Chittagong, Sylhet restored after 2hrs

62 Indian nationals enter Bangladesh through Sundarbans river route

2 sisters found dead at Mirpur flat

Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

Train communication to southern region halted

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x