Mahfuj: Current generation is protector of sovereignty, democracy

Information and Broadcasting Ministry Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam on Friday said the present generation is the protector of the country's sovereignty and democracy.

"This generation is the protector of this country's sovereignty and democracy," said Mahfuj, who was a key organizer of the July uprising, in a Facebook post under the headline "Koeyekti Kotha (A Few Words)".

In the post, he said the activists of a party are repeatedly claiming that the students did not agree on the legal process of banning the Awami League.

Mahfuj said in the post: "False. It was my first meeting in the cabinet. I clearly raised questions about many sections of this law. Nahid, Asif were also naturally on my side. When the argument was raised in favour of the trial of the party as a whole, one of the advisers responded by asking whether we can take into account examples like the Nuremberg Trials."

He continued: "The person who gave this argument is now being supported by activists of a party, who are constantly posting statuses in his favour to mislead the students."

He further said: "However, we have no dispute with him. There is no point in trying to create one. It is worth mentioning that two advisers with legal backgrounds—one of whom has already passed away—also supported our statement. The cultural adviser was also in favour."

"We talked yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. The adviser assured me that the provision for the trial of the Awami League as a party will be added soon," Mahfuj said, thanking the adviser for the assurance.

"Stop lying. We will speak out about your two-month delay in making the declaration. On the eve of the announcement of the students' party, you began discussing a manifesto for the party. No problem, we also want everyone to be recognized," Mahfuj said.

"We are to be blamed too, as we trusted the assurance of your party chief," he went on.

Regarding the upcoming general election, he said that they do not want to delay the elections.

"The elections will be held between December and June," Mahfuj said.

He further said: "If you think that students cannot adopt their own ideals and plans, and that instead we act based on messages coming from here and there, then you are either looking down on the students or trying to delegitimize them.

"Since that August, we have done what we thought was good for the nation, with everyone's advice. Rather, we trusted that party more. We consulted with them first. In exchange for our trust, we have received nothing but a horse’s tail. Now all the blame is being placed on the student adviser—the scapegoat!"

He added: "We want to trust that party. We want to trust the leader of that party. We trust that he will play a patriotic and pragmatic role on the issue of banning the League and publishing the declaration, by paying the price of our trust.

"I don't know what anyone else will say about that party, but we want that party to lead the political consensus with the students for the country, against the enemies of the mass uprising."

He concluded: "If we lead as a force that is patriotic and pro-sovereignty, the students will follow them in the political process. Be united and give leadership. Do not disappoint this generation. This generation is the protector of the sovereignty and democracy of this country."