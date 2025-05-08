Case filed against Hasina, former CECs for holding voter-less elections

A case has been filed at the Narayanganj District Judge Court against ousted fascist Sheikh Hasina, several former chief election commissioners and high-profile individuals, accusing them of holding voter-less national elections.

Advocate Abdul Bari Bhuiyan, former president of the Narayanganj District Bar Association, filed the case.

The accused include Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, former ministers Anisul Huq, Kamrul Islam, Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Mohammad A. Arafat, former chief election commissioners Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, KM Nurul Huda, Kazi Habibul Awal, former chief justice Mozammel Hossain, former deputy attorney general Md Ashiq-ul-Haque and others unnamed.

According to the complaint, the accused conspired to hold the 10th parliamentary election without voter participation and coerced subordinates into facilitating the process.

It also alleged the last three general elections under Sheikh Hasina's administration were marred by irregularities, fraud and manipulation.

The petition claimed these actions violated constitutional responsibilities and effectively undermined national sovereignty, reducing Bangladesh to a 'tributary state' under foreign influence.

It further said such actions amounted to criminal offenses that damaged the democratic and constitutional fabric of the country.