BNP sets target to recruit 10 million members in two months

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced an ambitious two-month campaign to renew memberships and enroll over 10 million new primary members across Bangladesh.

The membership drive will begin on May 15 and continue until July 15.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday following a meeting of the party’s primary membership renewal committee, of which he is the convener.

“This is not just a renewal campaign,” Rizvi said. “Starting from May 15 to July 15, we will simultaneously carry out both the renewal of existing members and a massive recruitment of new primary members.”

He added: “Our nationwide target is to enroll over 10 million new members, Insha’Allah.”

Referring to past political oppression, Rizvi said that under the previous “fascist” regime of the Awami League, the BNP had been unable to carry out normal political activities.

“Their forces attacked our party offices repeatedly. They destroyed vital equipment—computers, fax machines, documents. We are rebuilding from scratch,” he said.

He also mentioned that this campaign will help the party gauge how many people are now interested in joining BNP and supporting its vision. “People from all walks of life who believe in our ideals—be it teachers, retired officials, bankers, farmers, workers—can become members,” he said.

Discussing eligibility, Rizvi clarified that individuals who were once affiliated with the Awami League but no longer support its actions may still join the BNP, provided they share BNP’s ideology and have no involvement in criminal or unethical activities.

“There will be a verification process,” he stressed. “We are determined to keep out those who were involved in extortion, land grabbing, or money laundering. Our goal is to bring in honest and respectable individuals with a good reputation in their communities.”

As part of the process, prospective members must fill out a form and submit a signed declaration pledging their commitment to the party’s values. The form requires a nominal fee of Tk 20 and will undergo scrutiny before approval.