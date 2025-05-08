Abdul Hamid departs Bangladesh for Thailand

Former president Abdul Hamid left for Thailand early on Thursday, months after the fall of Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League, on August 5 last year, following a student-led uprising.

While many top party leaders fled in the immediate aftermath, Abdul Hamid had stayed on, until now.

According to a source at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Hamid departed for the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Thai Airways flight TG340 at 3:05am.

The source said the former president arrived at the airport around 11pm the previous night.

After completing immigration procedures, he was cleared to leave the country.

Hamid is an accused in a case filed at Kishoreganj Sadar police station on January 14. Others named in the case include Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, and Obaidul Quader.

Abdul Hamid served as president of Bangladesh for two consecutive terms under the Awami League government from 2013 to 2023.