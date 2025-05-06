Tuesday, May 06, 2025

CNGs, motorcycles allowed on expressway for 6 hours Tuesday

DMP has urged Hajj pilgrims, outbound international travelers, and SSC candidates to leave home early and allow extra travel time

General view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2025, 10:57 AM

As BNP leaders and activists prepare to welcome Khaleda Zia from the airport to her residence in Gulshan, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued special traffic instructions, anticipating heavy crowds and traffic congestion in parts of the capital.

To ease movement, CNG-run autorickshaws and motorcycles will be allowed to use the Elevated Expressway from 7am to 1pm on Tuesday.

However, they must pay the standard toll of Tk20, maintain a speed limit of 40km/h, and use the left-hand safety lane only.

Due to expected gatherings along the Gulshan-Banani to Uttara stretch, the DMP has advised commuters to avoid the area and instead use alternative routes. Vehicles are being redirected via Abdullahpur–Kamarpara–Dhour Bridge–Panchaboti–Mirpur embankment–Gabtoli.

The route from Mohakhali to Gulshan-1, through Police Plaza to Amtoli, and onto the elevated expressway ramp towards Uttara or the airport will remain open.

Passengers heading to Uttara or Mirpur are advised to travel through House Building, Zamzam Tower, Sector 12, Khalpar, Metro Rail's Uttara North and Central stations, and Mirpur DOHS. Commuters in these areas are also encouraged to use the metro rail service.

At the request of the DMP, the military has opened Zia Colony, Jahangir Gate, Sainik Club, and Staff Road for light vehicles between 8am and 2pm.

The railway authorities have directed intercity trains to make two-minute stops at Tongi, Airport, and Tejgaon stations from morning until noon. Additionally, a special shuttle train will operate on the Kamalapur–Tongi route.

The DMP has urged Hajj pilgrims, outbound international travelers, and SSC candidates to leave home early and allow extra travel time.

