Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Army chief returns home after official visit to Qatar

Various issues of mutual interest including cooperation between the Olympic Committees of both countries were discussed

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 05 May 2025, 03:26 PM

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General Waker-Uz-Zaman, SBP, OSP, SGP, PSC, has returned home on Monday upon completion of his official visit to Qatar.

During the visit, CAS held courtesy meetings and discussions with high-ranking civil and military officials including the deputy prime minister and minister of state for Defence Affairs, minister of state for Interior Affairs, chief of staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, and the deputy commander of the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya).

On Saturday, the army chief paid a courtesy call on with HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest including cooperation between the Olympic Committees of both countries, support for sports-related training, development of bilateral relations, and the prospect of establishing an Olympic Village in Bangladesh.

On Sunday, the army chief held separate meetings with HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, deputy prime minister and minister of state for Defence Affairs, and HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, minister of state for Interior Affairs.

Discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation, development of the defence industry, and avenues for the exchange of skilled manpower.

On Sunday, the army chief met with Lieutenant General Jassim bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Mannai, chief of staff of the Qatar Armed Forces.

The discussion highlighted strengthening of bilateral military relations, training support, joint training initiatives, exchange of trainees between military institutions, and employment opportunities in Qatar for retired members of the Bangladesh Army.

Mentionable that the army chief departed for Qatar on Saturday for the official visit.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Qatar relationsWaker-Uz-Zaman
Read More

Army chief goes to Qatar on official visit

Qatar PM tells Prof Yunus: Will take ties with Bangladesh to a new height

Qatar Foundation pledges support for Bangladeshi women athletes

Prof Yunus, Qatar PM discuss economic cooperation

Yunus: Bangladesh wants to be a top manufacturing country

Qatar defence minister meets CA Yunus

Latest News

Trump orders rebuilding and reopening of defunct US prison Alcatraz

2013 Shapla Chattar massacre: Hefazat publishes list of 93 victims

Woman dies as scarf gets caught in autorickshaw in Rampura

Gaza civil defence says 19 killed in Israeli strikes

Health Reform Commission proposes free primary care, 15% budget allocation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x