Army chief returns home after official visit to Qatar

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General Waker-Uz-Zaman, SBP, OSP, SGP, PSC, has returned home on Monday upon completion of his official visit to Qatar.

During the visit, CAS held courtesy meetings and discussions with high-ranking civil and military officials including the deputy prime minister and minister of state for Defence Affairs, minister of state for Interior Affairs, chief of staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, and the deputy commander of the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya).

On Saturday, the army chief paid a courtesy call on with HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest including cooperation between the Olympic Committees of both countries, support for sports-related training, development of bilateral relations, and the prospect of establishing an Olympic Village in Bangladesh.

On Sunday, the army chief held separate meetings with HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, deputy prime minister and minister of state for Defence Affairs, and HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, minister of state for Interior Affairs.

Discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation, development of the defence industry, and avenues for the exchange of skilled manpower.

On Sunday, the army chief met with Lieutenant General Jassim bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Mannai, chief of staff of the Qatar Armed Forces.

The discussion highlighted strengthening of bilateral military relations, training support, joint training initiatives, exchange of trainees between military institutions, and employment opportunities in Qatar for retired members of the Bangladesh Army.

Mentionable that the army chief departed for Qatar on Saturday for the official visit.