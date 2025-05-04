Sunday, May 04, 2025

Ministry: Hajj agencies asked to complete visa process by Monday noon

This year’s Hajj is expected to be held on June 5, subject to the sighting of the moon

Muslim pilgrims arrive at dawn to perform the symbolic `stoning of the devil` ritual as part of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, near Saudi Arabia`s holy city of Mecca, on June 16, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 04 May 2025, 02:30 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has ordered Hajj agencies to submit visa applications for all remaining pilgrims by 12pm on Monday.

In a letter sent to all lead and coordinating Hajj agencies on Sunday, the ministry said that more than 10,000 intending Hajj pilgrims have yet to receive their visas.

It cited an urgent message from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which announced that the Nusuk Masar Platform—the portal for visa applications—will close permanently after the Monday deadline.

"Visa applications not submitted through the platform by 12 noon on Monday will not be accepted under any circumstances. Those missing the deadline will be unable to perform Hajj in 2025," the ministry warned.

All lead agencies concerned have been ordered to submit visa applications along with passports, biometric enrollment data, housing or hotel information, and flight details of the pilgrims who have not yet applied through the Nusuk Masar platform by 12pm on Monday.

The ministry also said that if any pilgrim misses the Hajj due to an agency's negligence, the responsible lead or coordinating agency will be held accountable under the Hajj and Umrah Management Act 2021 and the Hajj and Umrah Rules 2022.

This year’s Hajj is expected to be held on June 5, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Hajj flights from Bangladesh began on Tuesday and will continue until May 31.

According to the ministry, 87,100 Bangladeshis are scheduled to perform Hajj this year, with 5,200 under government arrangements and 81,900 through private agencies.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 22,203 pilgrims, including management staff, had reached Saudi Arabia, according to the daily bulletin published on the Hajj portal.

Of these, 4,564 travelled under the government scheme and 17,639 under private arrangements, across 54 Hajj flights operated so far.

Meanwhile, two pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia, according to the bulletin.

Topics:

VisaHajjMinistry of Religious Affairs
