Khaleda set to return home Tuesday

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is scheduled to return to Dhaka on Tuesday aboard a special air ambulance arranged by the emir of Qatar.

She will depart from London on Monday.

The BNP's media wing confirmed the development to the media on Saturday, adding that the exact time of her arrival will be announced later.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Khaleda Zia will return to the country on Monday.

He made the announcement at a press conference at the political office of the BNP chairperson in Gulshan on Saturday night.

Mirza Fakhrul confirmed that Khaleda Zia will be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law—Dr Zubaida Rahman and Sharmila Rahman.

Earlier, on January 8, Khaleda Zia travelled to London for advanced medical treatment on a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar.

Upon arrival, she was admitted to the London Clinic, where she received treatment under renowned specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross for 17 days.

Since then, she has been receiving care at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence. This time, after more than half a decade, Khaleda Zia celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in London with her family. She has been spending time joyfully at her son’s home.

In 2018, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was imprisoned in Dhaka Central Jail following her conviction in a corruption case. She spent four Eids in jail and at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital.

On August 5, following a student and public uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, President Md Shahabuddin issued an order granting her release.

The court later annulled the verdicts in the two corruption cases in which she had been imprisoned.