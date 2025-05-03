Adviser: Farmers to get smart cards in place of fake TCB cards

Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar on Saturday said that smart cards will be issued to farmers after cancelling the "fake" TCB cards.

"The farmers will be encouraged if they receive fair prices for their produce," he said while inspecting the construction progress of a silo and food godown in Bandar upazila of Narayanganj.

He noted that the price of rice in the country is gradually becoming more tolerable but emphasized that it should not fall drastically. "We must ensure that farmers receive a fair price for rice," he added.

The adviser pointed out that there are many fake Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) cards in circulation, and reiterated that new smart cards would be distributed to farmers after the cancellation of the fake ones.

He further mentioned that while the demand for wheat in the country is around 7 million metric tons, domestic production stands at only 1 million metric tons. "As a result, we need to import nearly 6 million metric tons—most of which is handled by private importers," he said.

Expressing optimism about this year's Boro paddy production, Majumdar said: "We may be able to establish a sustainable food stock in the country. If the production of other crops along with Boro paddy is satisfactory, the government may consider increasing the number of beneficiaries under food-related projects."