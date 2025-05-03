Saturday, May 03, 2025

MFC member states: Journalists must be able to work without fear

MFC believes media freedom is an integral element of democracy, human rights, global security and prosperity

Media Freedom Coalition. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2025, 01:34 PM

Members of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh, except the United States, on Saturday said a free, independent, and diverse media is essential for the protection of human rights, strengthening of democratic societies, and the promotion of accountability.

“We continue to advocate for an environment where all voices can be heard and the fundamental right to freedom of expression is respected,” the Member States said in a joint statement shared by their diplomatic missions in Dhaka.

Though the US was seen part of such statements in the past from the MFC, they are not part of this year’s joint statement.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2025, the MFC Member States in Bangladesh reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the principles of media freedom, freedom of expression, and access to information.

The countries said journalists and media professionals must be able to work safely and without fear of censorship, intimidation, or violence.

“We stand in solidarity with journalists in Bangladesh and around the world who contribute to informed, resilient, and inclusive societies,” the statement reads.

The high commissions and embassies of Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom in Bangladesh issued the joint statement under the MFC.

The MFC brings together 51 countries from six continents to promote media freedom through advocacy, diplomatic interventions, legal reforms, events and funding.

In carrying out this work, governments of the MFC – as well as their embassies – work closely with civil society, legal experts, multilateral organisations and journalists themselves.

Media freedom is an integral element of democracy, human rights, global security and prosperity, MFC believes.

Access to InformationFreedom of Media
