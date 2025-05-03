Rain or thundershowers likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday forecast that rain or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning flash and temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur at a few places across the country during the next 24 hours starting from 9am.

"Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet and Chittagong divisions," the BMD bulletin said.

A trough of low pressure lies over West Bengal to North Bay across Southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, it said.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 35°C in Chuadanga and Khulna in Khulna division, while the minimum temperature on Saturday was 20.2°C at Tetulia and Rajarhat in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:28pm on Saturday and will rise at 5:22am on Sunday in the capital.