Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rain or thundershowers likely

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2025, 12:22 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday forecast that rain or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning flash and temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur at a few places across the country during the next 24 hours starting from 9am. 

"Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet and Chittagong divisions," the BMD bulletin said.

A trough of low pressure lies over West Bengal to North Bay across Southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, it said.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 35°C in Chuadanga and Khulna in Khulna division, while the minimum temperature on Saturday was 20.2°C at Tetulia and Rajarhat in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:28pm on Saturday and will rise at 5:22am on Sunday in the capital.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Thundershower
Read More

Cyclone, intense heatwaves likely in May

Temperatures likely to rise across country

Rains likely with lightning in three divisions

Rain or thundershowers likely

BMD issues lightning alert in 12 districts

Rains, thundershowers likely across Bangladesh

Latest News

Ali Riaz: Political parties will make concessions to establish a democratic system

Akhtar Hossain: Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a puppet state of India

Worker dies from toxic gas inhalation in Lalmonirhat

Hefazat-e-Islam announces nationwide demonstrations on May 23

BNP's Tuku: No corridor without public consent and elected government

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x