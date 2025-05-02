Friday, May 02, 2025

Shafiqul: Govt to seek UN cooperation to assess media, journalists' role over past 16 years

He reaffirmed that the government is committed to upholding freedom of speech, including that of the media

Chief Advisers Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam speaks at a discussion organized by Chittagong Press Club and Chittagong Metropolitan Journalists Union at Chittagong Press Club on May 2, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 02 May 2025, 04:07 PM

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said that the government will seek cooperation from the United Nations to assess the role of Bangladesh's media and journalists over the past 16 years and to present the truth to the global community.

Speaking at a discussion titled “Bangladesh after the July uprising: Challenges for the media” at Chittagong Press Club, he claimed that the current level of freedom of expression and freedom of writing enjoyed by the media in Bangladesh is unprecedented.

Shafiqul reaffirmed that the government is committed to upholding freedom of speech, including that of the media.

Referring to the recent termination of three journalists from respective outlets, he said the government had no involvement in those decisions, which were made independently by the organizations.

The press secretary also instructed the formation of a probe body to investigate allegations that some journalists handed over student protesters to the police during the anti-discrimination student movement in Chittagong in July and took a controversial stance in their reporting.

He alleged that a neighboring country's media has been continuously spreading falsehoods and provocative news since the July uprising, in collaboration with elements supporting authoritarianism and allegedly with backing from the Awami League.

"Their disinformation campaign is expected to intensify ahead of the upcoming elections," he warned, urging everyone to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of news.

Chittagong Press Club and Chittagong Metropolitan Journalists' Union (CMJU) jointly organized the event.

Chaired by Press Club's Member Secretary Zahidul Karim Kochi, BFUJ Acting President Obaidur Rahman Shahin, Secretary General Kader Gani Chowdhury, CMJU President Md Shahnewaz, engineer Jane Alam Selim, professional leader Dr Khurshid Jamil, and Chittagong University's Journalism department Prof Dr Md Shahidullah, among others, spoke at the event.

Topics:

Freedom of SpeechUnited Nations (UN)Anti-Discrimination Student MovementShafiqul Alam
